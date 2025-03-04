



In a significant move to combat terrorism, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached properties belonging to three terrorists operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the Poonch district. The attached properties include 14.8 kanals of land valued at over ₹28 lakh.





These terrorists, identified as Najab Din and Mohd Latif from Kirni village, and Mohd Bashir alias 'Tikka Khan' from Qasba village, had fled to PoK and were actively involved in promoting terrorism, disturbing peace, and threatening social harmony in Poonch and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir.





The action was taken in compliance with a court order related to a case registered at the Poonch Police Station in 2022. The attachment proceedings were carried out by a police team along with revenue officials. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shafket Hussain emphasized the police's commitment to rooting out terrorism and ensuring peace and stability in the region.





This move is part of broader efforts by the Indian authorities to dismantle the support structures for terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. It follows similar actions in other districts, such as the seizure of properties of Hizbul Mujahideen operatives in the Ramban district. The strategy aims to financially cripple terrorist networks and discourage local support for such activities.





