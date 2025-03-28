



After decades of anticipation, the Kashmir Valley is set to receive its first direct rail connection with the rest of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express train on April 19, 2025, from Katra to Srinagar/Baramulla. This marks a historic milestone in integrating Kashmir into India's rail network.





The first service will be a special Vande Bharat train operating between Katra and Srinagar/Baramulla. The route will later be extended to Jammu by August 2025, following upgrades at Jammu Railway Station.





This development completes the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, which includes the iconic Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge.





The new rail link is expected to boost tourism, trade, and employment in Jammu and Kashmir. It will enhance connectivity for pilgrims, nature enthusiasts, and local businesses.





PM Modi will flag off the train in Katra and visit the Chenab Bridge. Dignitaries such as Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will attend.





This initiative is part of a broader effort to modernise infrastructure in Kashmir and integrate it with India's economic and transportation framework.





