



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to resume experiments on its SpaDeX mission from March 15, 2025. The SpaDeX mission, launched on December 30, 2024, involves two satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), each weighing approximately 220 kg.





The mission aims to develop and refine in-space docking technologies, which are crucial for future projects like Chandrayaan-4 and the Bharat Antariksh Station. ISRO successfully docked the satellites on January 16 after multiple attempts, making India the fourth country to achieve successful space docking, following the United States, Russia, and China.





The unified satellite is currently in an elliptical orbit, providing a 10 to 15-day window every two months for conducting experiments. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan confirmed that the next experimental window begins on March 15, during which the organisation will attempt to separate and re-dock the satellites.





This process is vital for future space station operations and will help master the technologies required for undocking and separation, essential for the proposed Indian space station assembly by 2035.





Prior to the mission's launch, ISRO planned to demonstrate electrical power transfer between the satellites before undocking and separation.





The SpaDeX mission is a cost-effective technology demonstrator that will also support biological studies on plant growth and bacteria, green propulsion systems, and artificial intelligence labs in microgravity.





With ample propellant onboard, ISRO intends to conduct multiple experiments, including those scheduled for a third operational window available after two months. The mission marks a significant step towards enhancing India's capabilities in space exploration and technology development.





