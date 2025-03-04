



Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh virtually addressed the National Science Day celebrations organized by the Indian Embassy in Tokyo, Japan.





This event marked a significant moment in fostering scientific collaboration and exchange between India and Japan. During his address, Dr. Singh stressed the importance of science and technology in advancing both nations.





He also dedicated the year 2025-26 as the India-Japan Year of Science, Technology, and Innovation Exchange, highlighting the potential for bilateral cooperation in these fields.





The National Science Day is celebrated annually on February 28 to commemorate Sir C.V. Raman's discovery of the Raman Effect, for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930.





This year's event at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo underscored the growing scientific ties between India and Japan, reflecting a broader strategy to enhance mutual understanding and collaboration in science and technology.





Dr. Singh's address and the dedication of the India-Japan Year of S&T and Innovation Exchange signify a new era of cooperation between the two countries.





This initiative aims to leverage the strengths of both nations to drive innovation and address global challenges through joint scientific endeavours. The event was well-received, with glimpses of the celebration shared on social media platforms, showcasing the enthusiasm and engagement of participants.





