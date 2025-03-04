



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to bolster its mid-air refuelling capabilities with the potential acquisition of Russian mid-air refuelers, specifically the Il-78M-90A (Il-476).





This enhancement is significant given India's long-standing familiarity with Russian defence equipment, which includes a substantial fleet of Russian-origin fighter jets like the Su-30MKI.





The IAF currently operates six IL-78MKI tankers, which have been reliable but are ageing and require modernisation or replacement to maintain operational effectiveness.





The need for expanded mid-air refuelling capabilities is driven by the IAF's requirement to conduct long-range missions, particularly in strategic regions such as the Arabian Sea, the Malacca Strait, and the Red Sea.





The IAF aims to increase its fleet of mid-air refuelers to at least a dozen, with plans to potentially double this number to 18, as part of its broader strategy to enhance the operational range and flexibility of its fighter jets.





For example, India's air surveillance aircraft Netra, besides fighter jets like Su-30MKI, Mirage, Rafale, and MiG-29, require air-to-air refuelling when deployed at distances beyond 1000 kilometres. That's why mid-air refuelling is essential to IAF's dominance of the air space over the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





Russia's offer to provide the Il-78M-90A, along with potential technology transfer and local production, aligns with India's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" vision, which emphasises self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





This could transform India into a manufacturing hub for air-to-air refuelers, similar to its experience with the Su-30MKI, potentially opening up export opportunities.





In addition to Russian options, the IAF is also considering other international contenders, including Airbus's A330 MRTT, Boeing's KC-46 Pegasus, and a partnership between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to convert Boeing 737 aircraft into refuelers.





The choice will depend on factors such as cost-effectiveness, capability, and the potential for technology transfer.





