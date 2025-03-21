



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently met with Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Commonwealth Secretary General-elect and former Foreign Minister of Ghana, in New Delhi.





During their meeting, Jaishankar emphasised India's expectation that the Commonwealth should better reflect the views of its member states, advocating for a more purposeful, contemporary, efficient, and transparent organisation.





He expressed these sentiments in a post on X, highlighting India's proactive approach to enhancing the Commonwealth's effectiveness in addressing global issues.





Earlier in the week, Jaishankar also engaged with Bolivia's Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa Lunda, where they discussed bilateral cooperation and signed agreements on Quick Impact Projects aimed at strengthening ties between India and Bolivia.





Jaishankar noted the recent opening of India's new Embassy in La Paz as a significant step in deepening this partnership.





In addition to these discussions, Jaishankar extended India's support for Brazil's presidency at COP30 during a meeting with Andre Aranha Correa do Lago, the President of COP30 Amazonia.





This meeting underscored India's commitment to collaborative climate action and reflected ongoing cooperation between India and Brazil on global platforms such as G20 and BRICS.





ANI







