



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has publicly expressed India's full support for Brazil's presidency of COP30, emphasizing the importance of a successful and outcome-oriented conference.





This statement came during his meeting with André Aranha Correa do Lago, the President of COP30 Amazonia and former Brazilian Ambassador to India. Jaishankar highlighted the significance of India's backing as Brazil prepares to lead discussions on climate change at the upcoming conference, reinforcing the commitment of both nations to tackle global environmental challenges collaboratively.





The meeting underscores a deepening partnership between India and Brazil, rooted in shared democratic values and a mutual vision for economic growth that includes social inclusion.





Both countries have a history of cooperation in international forums such as the G20, BRICS, and the United Nations, focusing on climate action and sustainable development. As Brazil takes on the presidency role, India's support is seen as vital for achieving meaningful outcomes in addressing climate change.





COP30 President Correa do Lago has articulated a vision that emphasizes the role of the Global South in climate leadership, particularly as developed countries struggle to meet their commitments.





He noted that Brazil aims to move beyond traditional frameworks like the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement to ensure effective implementation of climate commitments. This shift reflects a broader recognition of the capabilities and responsibilities of emerging economies like India and Brazil in leading global climate initiatives.





The relationship between India and Brazil extends beyond environmental issues; it encompasses trade, energy, culture, and the Indian diaspora in Brazil, which contributes significantly to bilateral ties.





Approximately 4,000 Indians reside in Brazil, fostering cultural exchange through various initiatives that celebrate Indian traditions and cinema. This cultural connection further strengthens diplomatic relations as both nations work together on pressing global issues.





Jaishankar's endorsement of Brazil's COP30 presidency highlights a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing cooperation on climate action while addressing broader economic and cultural ties between India and Brazil.





ANI







