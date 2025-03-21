



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Bolivia's Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa Lunda engaged in discussions on March 20, 2025, aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between India and Bolivia.





The meeting culminated in the signing of agreements related to Quick Impact Projects, which are intended to foster collaboration in various sectors. This development follows the recent inauguration of India's new embassy in La Paz, symbolizing a commitment to strengthening ties between the two nations.





In a post on X, Jaishankar emphasised the significance of their discussions, stating, "A comprehensive discussion on bilateral cooperation with FM Bolivia Celinda Sosa Lunda this afternoon.





The recent opening of our new Embassy in La Paz reflects our resolve to deepen the India-Bolivia partnership. Today's signing of the agreement on Quick Impact Projects is another step forward in that direction".





Earlier that day, Jaishankar also expressed India's full support for Brazil's presidency at COP30 during a meeting with Andre Aranha Correa do Lago, President of COP30 Amazonia. He highlighted India's dedication to climate action and cooperation with Brazil on global issues, reinforcing the importance of their partnership in forums such as G20 and BRICS.





The discussions with Bolivia underscore India's ongoing efforts to enhance its diplomatic and economic ties in Latin America. Both countries have expressed a mutual interest in collaborating across various sectors, including health, mining, and technology.





The recent agreements signify a positive trajectory in India-Bolivia relations, which have been marked by a series of high-level visits and cooperative initiatives over the years.





ANI







