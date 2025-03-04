



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is set to embark on an official visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland from March 4 to 9, 2025. This visit is part of India's ongoing outreach efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties with European nations.





During his stay in the UK, Jaishankar will engage in discussions with his British counterpart, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, focusing on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues. These talks are expected to reinforce the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UK, which encompasses areas such as defence, security, trade, health, education, and people-to-people ties.





Additionally, Jaishankar will meet with other high-ranking officials and interact with members of the Indian diaspora in the UK.





Jaishankar will then travel to Ireland from March 6 to 7, where he will meet with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris and other dignitaries. The visit aims to enhance friendly bilateral relations between India and Ireland, which are founded on shared democratic values, cultural ties, and growing economic engagement.





Jaishankar will also engage with the Indian community in Ireland during his visit. This trip comes at a significant time, following recent developments in India's relations with the European Union and amid ongoing geopolitical challenges, including the conflict in Ukraine.





However, India has maintained a neutral stance on the Ukraine conflict, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and diplomacy.





ANI







