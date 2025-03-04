Aadesh-class fast patrol vessels are a series of twenty FPVs built for the Indian Coast Guard





Goa Shipyard is set to deliver the first two of eight 51-meter Adamya-class fast patrol vessels (FPVs) to the Indian Coast Guard in March.





This development follows the successful launches of the first and second vessels, Adamya and Akshar, which took place in October 2024. The contract for these FPVs was signed between India's Ministry of Defence and Goa Shipyard in March 2022.





The Adamya-class vessels are designed with an overall length of 51 meters, a beam of 8 meters, and a hull draught of 2.15 meters. They are powered by two diesel engines driving two controllable pitch propellers, allowing them to achieve a top speed of 27 knots and a standard range of 1,500 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 13 knots.





Each vessel can accommodate a crew of 35, including seven officers. The ships are equipped to carry a 30 mm main gun and point defence weapons such as 12.7 mm machine guns.





These vessels are primarily intended for patrolling, anti-smuggling, and anti-terrorist operations. Additionally, they can support the navy during wartime by serving as coastal convoy escorts and communication links.





Once in service, the Adamya-class patrol vessels will be responsible for maritime patrol operations within India's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), protecting fishery resources, and conducting search-and-rescue operations.





