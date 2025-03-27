



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Suzanne Clark, President and CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce, in New Delhi on March 26, 2025. The discussions focused on enhancing trade and investment ties, building resilient supply chains, and strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the United States. Jaishankar expressed satisfaction with the meeting, highlighting the importance of these topics for both nations on social media.





The meeting comes at a critical time as India and the US are engaged in significant bilateral trade negotiations aimed at establishing a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has indicated that these negotiations are progressing well, with aims to expand trade, improve market access, and reduce both tariff and non-tariff barriers. This initiative follows recent discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, where they agreed to negotiate the first tranche of the BTA by fall 2025.





Jaishankar's remarks reflect a broader commitment from both governments to enhance economic cooperation, with ongoing efforts to create a framework for the BTA that would benefit multiple sectors. The recent visit of India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to the US also underscores the active engagement between the two countries to finalize this agreement.





