



The relationship between India and Mauritius is described as "truly special" by Indian High Commissioner to Mauritius, Anurag Srivastava.





This bond is rooted in shared history, culture, and heritage, which have evolved into a robust and multifaceted partnership. The upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mauritius is expected to further strengthen this relationship, particularly in areas such as maritime security, capacity building, and trade.





During his visit, several key agreements are anticipated, including a White Shipping agreement between the Indian Navy and Mauritius authorities, aimed at enhancing maritime security cooperation by sharing real-time data to combat illegal activities.





India has been a significant development partner for Mauritius, providing assistance in various sectors, including defence and maritime capabilities.





The relationship has deepened over the past decade, with India being one of Mauritius' largest trading partners. In the financial year 2023-24, bilateral trade between the two nations reached USD 851.13 million, marking substantial growth from USD 206.76 million in 2005-06.





The agreements expected during PM Modi's visit are part of India's broader Vision SAGAR initiative, which emphasizes security and growth for all in the region. This initiative underscores India's commitment to enhancing maritime security and cooperation in the Indian Ocean, especially as other nations like China increase their presence in neighbouring countries such as the Maldives and Sri Lanka.





PM Modi's participation as the chief guest at Mauritius' National Day celebrations on March 12 highlights the significance of the visit. This occasion also marks Mauritius' independence and republic day, and it holds historical importance for India as it coincides with the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March.





The visit will include the inauguration of projects built with Indian assistance and interactions with the Indian community in Mauritius.





