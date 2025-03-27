



Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified their crackdown on separatist groups, conducting extensive raids across multiple locations in the Kashmir Valley.





Over two days, operations targeted residences in Srinagar, Baramulla, and Anantnag, focusing on individuals associated with banned organizations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).





Notably, police raided the homes of former Hurriyat chief Abdul Gani Bhat and other prominent separatist leaders linked to groups such as the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference and the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party.





The raids were executed with search warrants issued by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court. Officials reported that these actions aim to dismantle networks that threaten public order and national security.





In addition to Bhat's residences, searches were conducted at the homes of various separatist activists, including those from Tehreek-e-Hurriyat and Muslim League.





Police indicated that incriminating materials were seized during these operations, which are crucial for ongoing investigations into the activities of these proscribed outfits.





This crackdown follows recent governmental actions declaring several organisations unlawful, including the Awami Action Committee and Jamaat-e-Islami.





The timing coincides with a significant shift in local separatist politics, as some factions have announced their departure from the Hurriyat Conference, prompting statements from officials asserting that separatism in Kashmir is diminishing.





The police operations reflect a broader strategy to address perceived threats from separatist elements in the region.





