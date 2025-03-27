



Amid escalating tensions in Balochistan, the Joint Awami Action Committee of Rawalakot from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has issued a stark warning to the Pakistan Army.





They have threatened a fierce retaliation if the military attempts to suppress their ongoing rebellion. Raja Ghulam Mujtaba, a leader of the committee, stated that if oppression continues, they would not flee but would instead fight back, suggesting that the army would not receive bodies of soldiers as they have in Balochistan, but would find them at Mangla Dam instead.





The situation in Balochistan has been marked by significant unrest, driven by demands for greater political autonomy and control over natural resources. The Pakistani government has responded with military interventions, leading to violent crackdowns on protests. Recently, the arrest of Mahrang Baloch, a prominent human rights activist and leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, has intensified public outrage. Her detention followed protests related to police violence against demonstrators and has sparked widespread demonstrations across multiple cities in the region.





This unrest is compounded by recent incidents such as the hijacking of the Jaffar Express train by Baloch separatists, which resulted in numerous casualties and highlighted the deep-seated grievances of the Baloch people against the state.





The Pakistani government’s heavy-handed approach has only fuelled further resistance, with protests erupting in various cities including Turbat and Quetta.





As the Pakistan Army grapples with challenges on multiple fronts—including insurgencies in both Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—the warning from PoK underscores a growing sentiment of rebellion against Islamabad's authority. The Joint Awami Action Committee's declaration reflects a broader discontent among displaced persons from PoK who are demanding political representation and rights within Pakistan's governance structure.





Times Now Report







