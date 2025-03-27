



Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that "separatism has become history in Kashmir," following the recent announcements by two organizations previously affiliated with the Hurriyat Conference, the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) and the Democratic Political Movement (DPM), which have severed all ties with separatism.





In a statement released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Shah attributed this development to the unifying policies of the Modi government, which he believes have effectively dismantled separatist movements in Jammu and Kashmir.





Shah welcomed these organizations' decisions as a significant step toward fostering unity and peace in India, urging other groups to follow their lead. He emphasized that this shift marks a "major victory" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed and unified Bharat. In his post on X, Shah stated, "The unifying policies of the Modi government have eliminated separatism in J&K," reinforcing his message that separatism is now a thing of the past.





The leaders of JKPM and DPM expressed their disillusionment with the Hurriyat Conference, citing its inability to address the legitimate aspirations and grievances of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.





This move is seen as part of a broader trend in which the government has implemented measures to curb separatist activities, including strict enforcement of anti-terror laws and socio-economic reforms aimed at integrating Jammu and Kashmir more fully into India.





Shah's remarks come in the context of a significant reduction in violence and separatist incidents in the region since 2014, highlighting a stark contrast to earlier years. He pointed out that incidents of violence have drastically decreased, with civilian deaths dropping from 733 in 2004 to just 26 in 2024. This decline is attributed to various governmental efforts, including the abrogation of Article 370, which previously granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.





Shah's statements reflect a confident assertion that separatism has been decisively addressed under the current administration, signalling a new era for Jammu and Kashmir characterized by greater integration and peace within India.





