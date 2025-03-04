



The joint Egyptian-Indian military exercise 'Cyclone-3' has concluded, marking a significant milestone in the defence cooperation between the two nations. The exercise, held at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan, India, from February 10 to 23, 2025, aimed to enhance military interoperability and strategic coordination between their special forces.





Both countries deployed 25 personnel each, with India's contingent comprising troops from two Special Forces Battalions and Egypt's team including members from the Special Forces Group and Task Force of the Egyptian Special Forces.





The exercise focused on advanced military strategies, including counter-terrorism operations, tactical drills, and desert warfare techniques.





It featured both theoretical lectures and practical drills to unify operational concepts and demonstrate advanced field skills.





The training included conventional and unconventional live-fire exercises, showcasing precision and proficiency in engaging targets under various conditions.





The conclusion of 'Cyclone-3' reflects the high level of coordination and operational readiness achieved by the participating forces, enabling them to carry out joint missions efficiently with skill and professionalism.





This joint military effort not only boosts operational efficiency but also reinforces regional stability, setting a strong precedent for military cooperation between Asian and Middle Eastern nations.





The exercise serves as a platform for both countries to work on better communication and coordination, increasing their readiness and efficiency in tackling modern security threats.





By conducting joint drills, India and Egypt aim to create a synergy in military operations, enhancing mutual trust and coordination.





