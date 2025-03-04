



US President Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, criticising his recent statement that a peace deal with Russia remains "very, very far away." Trump described this as the "worst statement" Zelenskyy could have made, suggesting that the Ukrainian leader does not want peace as long as he has American support.





The criticism follows a contentious meeting at the White House on February 28, where Trump and Vice President JD Vance clashed with Zelenskyy over US military aid and a proposed minerals agreement. The meeting ended with Zelenskyy leaving without signing the deal.





Trump's remarks have sparked concerns about the future of US aid to Ukraine. He hinted at potentially cutting off military assistance, which has been a crucial factor in Ukraine's resistance against Russia's invasion.





Despite Trump's threats, Zelenskyy remains optimistic about continued US support, emphasizing the strong partnership between Ukraine and the United States.





European leaders have rallied around Zelenskyy, reaffirming their support for Ukraine during crisis talks in London. They proposed deploying peacekeepers to secure any potential ceasefire, emphasizing the need for strong US backing to ensure success.





Meanwhile, Trump's administration is considering various policy options regarding Ukraine, including the suspension or cancellation of military aid.





The situation highlights deepening tensions between the US and Ukraine, as well as the ongoing challenges in achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict with Russia.





Agencies







