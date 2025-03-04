



Indian Naval Ships have recently arrived in Thailand as part of an initiative to strengthen maritime cooperation between India and Thailand. On March 1, 2025, the First Training Squadron of the Indian Navy, consisting of INS Shardul, INS Sujata, and ICGS Veera, docked at Phuket Deep Sea Port.





This visit was marked by a warm welcome from the Royal Thai Navy (RTN), which included fanfare from the RTN band. The senior officer of the squadron, Captain Anshul Kishore, along with the commanding officers of the ships, engaged in discussions with Rear Admiral Suwat Donsakul, focusing on regional security and opportunities for joint training exercises and goodwill activities.





During their stay, the Indian Navy and RTN will participate in various activities designed to enhance operational synergy and maritime cooperation.





These include professional interactions, yoga sessions, cross-training visits, friendly sports fixtures, and performances by naval bands. The ongoing collaboration between the Indian Navy and the Royal Thai Navy has been characterized by a close and friendly relationship that has developed over the years.





This visit not only reinforces mutual understanding but also aims to improve interoperability between the two naval forces, contributing to regional stability and security in Southeast Asia.











