



Kamikaze drones, costing approximately $500 each, are emerging as a disruptive force in modern warfare, offering India a strategic advantage against expensive war machines like tanks. These loitering munitions combine intelligence gathering with precision strikes, reshaping battle tactics globally. Conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza have demonstrated the effectiveness of these weapons, prompting India to invest heavily in indigenous drone technology to enhance self-reliance and innovation.





These drones hover over targets, track movements, and strike at opportune moments, delivering both intelligence and destruction seamlessly. Autonomous UAVs, powered by artificial intelligence, execute complex missions with minimal human intervention, proving to be game-changers in contemporary conflicts.





Loitering munitions have become indispensable in modern combat. In Ukraine, Lancet-3 drones have targeted artillery, while Ukraine has deployed Switchblade drones and RAM-II systems to counter Russian advances. In the Middle East, Harop loitering munitions have enabled precision strikes, and Iran’s Shahed-136 drones have demonstrated how cheap, mass-produced drones can overwhelm sophisticated air defence systems. Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth highlighted that low-cost drones and loitering munitions are critical force multipliers, citing the Russia-Ukraine war as a prime example. He noted the astounding cost ratio where a $500 drone can destroy a $10 million tank, underscoring the urgent need for robust counter-drone systems, including electronic warfare tools and directed-energy weapons.





India is actively building its fleet of loitering munitions and autonomous drones, emphasising indigenous development. The SkyStriker drone, with a 500 km range, is designed for Suppression of Enemy Air Defences (SEAD). The Nagastra-1, inducted in 2024, is a tactical drone with a 15 km range and a 1 kg warhead, tailored for high-altitude warfare along the India-China border. Private companies like ZMotion Autonomous Systems have successfully tested loitering munitions in Ladakh at significantly lower costs than imported alternatives.





TATA Advanced Systems’ ALS-50, a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drone, has also completed successful trials. India demonstrated its capability with drone swarms, including a 75-drone swarm in 2021 and a 100-drone swarm developed by NewSpace Research & Technologies by 2023. Research is focusing on AI-driven drones capable of detecting enemy assets through acoustic sensors, and the National Aerospace Laboratories is developing a stealthy, long-range loitering munition with a 900 km range.





India faces cost challenges, as its drones are more expensive than Russian and Iranian models, though cheaper than Israeli ones. The Ministry of Defence has increased domestic defence equipment manufacturing to 65%, with defence production reaching a record ₹1.27 lakh crore in 2023-24. Defence exports are also surging, and initiatives like iDEX and SAMARTHYA are driving AI innovations. The SRIJAN scheme has indigenised over 14,000 items, boosting India’s self-reliance. The Cabinet Committee on Security recently approved the purchase of 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS), developed by DRDO, to enhance India’s firepower.





India is exploring AI-driven autonomy for UAVs and developing long-range loitering munitions to rival global systems. As tensions rise along India’s borders, investments in drone warfare are a strategic imperative, ensuring India remains at the cutting edge of modern warfare. Lt Gen Seth emphasized the transition to an era dominated by unmanned systems and precision-guided munitions, highlighting that future wars will be defined by both air superiority and air denial.





India is rapidly advancing its capabilities in drone warfare, particularly through the development and deployment of swarm technology. The Indian Army first showcased its prowess with a 75-drone swarm during the Army Day Parade in January 2021, executing coordinated attacks over a range of 50 kilometres. By 2023, this capability was further enhanced with the introduction of a 100-drone swarm system developed by NewSpace Research & Technologies, specifically designed for battlefield operations.





The focus on swarm warfare is part of a broader trend towards AI-powered combat systems. Research is increasingly directed at drones equipped with advanced sensors, such as acoustic detection systems that can identify enemy assets, reflecting similar innovations observed in Ukraine's military engagements. Additionally, the National Aerospace Laboratories is developing a stealthy loitering munition capable of striking targets up to 900 kilometres away, with an endurance of six to nine hours.





Despite these advancements, India faces economic challenges in drone manufacturing. While indigenous drones are less expensive than Israeli models, they remain pricier compared to Russian and Iranian alternatives. This situation has prompted Indian defence firms to innovate further to enhance affordability and competitiveness.





Western manufacturers are also making strides in drone technology. For instance, Cummings Aerospace has tested the Hellhound-S3, a turbojet-powered loitering munition capable of long-range strikes and high speeds. The CEO highlighted that speed is crucial in modern warfare, positioning the Hellhound as a formidable asset compared to traditional drones.





On the domestic front, India's defence industry is experiencing significant growth. The Ministry of Defence reported that 65% of defence equipment is now manufactured locally, marking a substantial shift from previous reliance on imports. Defence production reached a record ₹1.27 lakh crore in 2023-24, with aspirations to increase defence exports to ₹50,000 crore by 2029. Initiatives like iDEX and SAMARTHYA are fostering innovation in defence technology, involving start-ups and MSMEs in the development process.





The Indian Army's procurement decisions reflect this commitment to self-reliance. Recently approved purchases include 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS), developed collaboratively with private firms. These next-generation artillery systems are poised to enhance India's firepower significantly.





However, challenges remain as India competes against ultra-low-cost drone production from adversaries like Russia and Iran. The ongoing exploration of AI-driven autonomy for UAVs indicates India's strategic direction toward enhancing operational capabilities amidst rising geopolitical tensions.





In summary, India's investment in drone warfare represents not just technological advancement but a strategic imperative for national security. As Lt Gen Seth aptly stated, the future of warfare will be characterized by unmanned systems and precision-guided munitions, underscoring the importance of air superiority and denial in contemporary conflicts. With ongoing developments in swarm technology and AI integration, India is positioning itself at the forefront of modern military capabilities.





ET News







