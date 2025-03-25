



The Indian Army has firmly rejected claims circulating on social media that one of its Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) was "hacked" by China. According to Army sources, these allegations are "completely baseless and factually incorrect," emphasising that no such incident has occurred.





The Army has urged media outlets and social media users to avoid spreading "unverified" and "misleading" content, which could lead to unnecessary alarm and misinformation among the public.





The controversial social media post alleged that the RPA had veered into Chinese territory in the eastern theatre and was subsequently compromised by Chinese hackers.





In response, the Army reassured that it remains fully committed to maintaining the security and operational integrity of all its assets, reinforcing its stance against the dissemination of misleading information that could undermine public confidence in its operations.





Reuters







