



The United States has concluded a series of expert-level discussions with delegations from Russia and Ukraine in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from March 23 to 25, 2025. These talks focused on enhancing security in the Black Sea, ensuring safe maritime navigation, and protecting energy infrastructure amidst the ongoing conflict between the two nations.





During the negotiations, both Russia and Ukraine agreed to eliminate the use of force in the Black Sea and prevent commercial vessels from being utilized for military purposes. The agreements also emphasized the importance of safeguarding maritime trade and enhancing the safety of shipping routes in the region.





The U.S. delegation, which included senior officials from the White House and State Department, highlighted its commitment to facilitating a ceasefire and broader peace efforts. Discussions also addressed restoring Russia's access to global markets for agricultural exports and reducing maritime insurance costs to support these transactions.





Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov described the discussions as productive, focusing on energy facility security and critical infrastructure protection. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to a prior agreement prohibiting strikes against energy facilities in both countries, aiming to reduce hostilities and safeguard essential infrastructure.





The U.S. also reiterated its ongoing diplomatic efforts to facilitate prisoner exchanges and support the return of Ukrainian children who have been forcibly relocated due to the conflict. The discussions were seen as a significant step toward achieving long-term stability in the region, with U.S. President Donald Trump emphasizing that violence must cease as a prerequisite for a lasting peace settlement.





Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was recognized for his role in hosting these critical talks, underscoring Saudi Arabia's growing influence in international conflict resolution efforts.





ANI







