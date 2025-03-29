



The Indian Army has recently developed the 'Kharga' Kamikaze drone, a significant advancement in aerial warfare technology. This high-speed, lightweight drone is designed for intelligence, surveillance, and targeted strikes, capable of reaching speeds of up to 40 meters per second.





With a payload capacity of 700 grams of explosives, it is equipped with GPS navigation and a high-definition camera, enhancing its operational effectiveness. Notably, the 'Kharga' can operate beyond radar detection and has a range of approximately 1.5 kilometres, making it a formidable asset on the battlefield.





The emergence of Kamikaze drones reflects a broader trend in modern military tactics, particularly highlighted during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, where such drones have been effectively used to target enemy forces. The Indian Army's initiative aligns with global military strategies that increasingly incorporate unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for combat operations. In addition to the 'Kharga', India has introduced other indigenous Kamikaze drones with capabilities to cover distances up to 1,000 kilometres and carry heavier payloads.





Recent tests conducted by the Indian Army showcased a First Person View (FPV) Kamikaze drone equipped with anti-tank munitions, marking a significant milestone in tactical drone warfare. Developed in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), this drone features advanced design elements that enhance its maneuverability and operational efficiency. The successful testing of these drones underscores India's commitment to bolstering its defence capabilities through indigenous technology.





Moreover, the Indian military's focus on developing counter-drone systems is equally crucial. The Border Security Force (BSF) has reported neutralizing over 55% of enemy drones along the India-Pakistan border using the indigenous 'Dronaam' system, which provides robust aerial security against unauthorized threats. This dual approach—advancing offensive drone technology while simultaneously enhancing defensive measures—demonstrates India's strategic foresight in modern warfare.





As drone warfare continues to evolve, the integration of systems like the 'Kharga' Kamikaze drone signifies India's growing prowess in military technology and its proactive stance in adapting to contemporary combat scenarios.





