



The HAL Prachand, India's indigenous Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), is a ground breaking addition to the nation's defence capabilities, specifically designed for high-altitude warfare.





Developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), it is the only attack helicopter in the world capable of operating at altitudes of 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) and above. This capability is critical for India's border defence in areas like Siachen Glacier and Ladakh.





Inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) in October 2022, the Prachand has been tailored for diverse combat roles, including counterinsurgency, air defence suppression, anti-tank operations, and high-altitude bunker busting. Its cutting-edge features include stealth capabilities, advanced avionics, and weapon systems such as air-to-air missiles, 70mm rockets, and a 20mm chin-mounted cannon.





The Prachand's development was driven by lessons from the Kargil War in 1999, highlighting the need for a rotorcraft capable of performing in extreme high-altitude conditions. With its twin indigenous Shakti turbo-shaft engines, the LCH offers unmatched agility and combat readiness in all weather conditions. It has already demonstrated its prowess by landing at forward bases in Siachen with a significant weapons load.





The Prachand Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) offers advanced avionics and sensors tailored for modern combat scenarios, particularly high-altitude operations. Its glass cockpit is equipped with multifunction displays, a Helmet Mounted Display System (HMDS) for precise target acquisition, and a digital video recorder to capture battlefield footage for debriefing purposes. The helicopter features an Electro-Optical Pod comprising a CCD camera, Forward-Looking Infrared (FLIR) system, Laser Range Finder (LRF), and Laser Designator (LD), enabling day-and-night target detection and acquisition.





For survivability in hostile environments, Prachand is equipped with Radar Warning Receivers (RWR), Missile Approach Warning Systems, Laser Warning Systems, and countermeasure dispensing systems to evade enemy radar and missile threats. Additionally, it incorporates low observable technology with reduced radar and infrared signatures using canted panels and IR suppressors. These systems collectively enhance its operational effectiveness in diverse missions such as Suppression of Enemy Air Defence (SEAD), anti-tank warfare, and aerial combat.





Massive Order Received From MoD





India recently approved its largest-ever procurement of attack helicopters—156 units worth ₹62,000 crore—for deployment across the Army and Air Force. This move not only enhances India's self-reliance in defence but also boosts the domestic aerospace ecosystem through production at HAL's Bangalore and Tumkur facilities.





Comparative Analysis





Compared to foreign counterparts like Pakistan's Turkey supplied T129 ATAK or the Chinese Z-10, Prachand stands out as a reliable and cost-effective platform tailored to India's unique operational needs. Its induction marks a significant leap in India's capability to secure its borders and dominate high-altitude battlefields.





The HAL Prachand Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) stands out globally due to its unique high-altitude capabilities, making it ideal for operations in mountainous regions like the Himalayas. Unlike most attack helicopters, Prachand can operate at altitudes up to 6,500 meters (21,300 feet), a feat unmatched by competitors such as the AH-64 Apache or Kamov Ka-52, which face challenges in similar conditions.





Cost-wise, Prachand offers significant advantages, priced at approximately $50 million per unit compared to the Apache's $100 million. This affordability enables India to procure a larger fleet, enhancing operational flexibility. Additionally, being indigenous, Prachand supports India's self-reliance initiative with over 50% local content, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and ensuring supply chain security.





While global models like the AH-64E Apache and Ka-52 Alligator excel in advanced weaponry and sensors—such as long-range precision missiles and AESA radar—the Prachand's armament includes air-to-air missiles, anti-tank guided missiles (Dhruvastra), and rockets tailored for India's operational needs. However, it still lags behind in terms of proven combat lethality compared to the Ka-52M's success in Ukraine.





Prachand may not yet rival global leaders like Apache or Ka-52 in terms of advanced weapon systems and combat experience, its unmatched high-altitude performance, cost-efficiency, and indigenous production make it a strategic asset for India’s defence forces.





IDN







