



The Indian Army's Fleur-De-Lis Brigade has successfully tested a First Person View (FPV) drone equipped with an impact-based, kamikaze-role anti-tank munition, marking a significant milestone in tactical drone warfare. The test was conducted in Pathankot, Punjab, as part of a first-of-its-kind project within the Indian Army.





This innovative drone was developed in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh.





Launched in August 2024, the initiative underwent extensive research, development, and trials to create a low-cost yet high-impact aerial strike system. The FPV drone was entirely assembled in-house at the Rising Star Drone Battle School, which has fabricated over 100 drones within the formation by March 2025.





This self-reliant approach ensured complete control over quality, integration, and real-time modifications as per TBRL directives. The result is a highly manoeuvrable and efficient drone optimized for operational deployment through enhanced structural integrity, weight distribution, and flight dynamics.





To ensure operator safety, the drone features a dual-safety mechanism for its payload system, preventing accidental detonation during transport, handling, or flight. The trigger mechanism is designed to align with these safety features and can only be activated by the pilot under controlled conditions via a radio controller.





A live feedback relay system provides real-time updates on payload status through FPV goggles, enabling precise decision-making during missions.





The development process included rigorous trials involving explosive testing, aerial vehicle assessments, and trigger system evaluations. Each phase was validated by TBRL scientists to confirm the drone's effectiveness, accuracy, and reliability in payload delivery. This successful test positions the FPV drone as a game-changing force multiplier for modern tactical engagements in the Indian Army.





ANI







