



New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon recently underscored the strong ties between New Zealand and India during his address at the Raisina Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi. He highlighted that the relationship has deep roots, dating back over 200 years, when Indians and New Zealanders began living side by side.





Luxon remarked on the integration of "Kiwi-Indians" into New Zealand's multicultural society, noting that individuals of Indian heritage represent 11% of Auckland's population, the country's largest city.





Accompanying Luxon was a significant delegation of Kiwi-Indian leaders, including parliament members and industry captains, which he described as the largest ever to accompany a New Zealand Prime Minister on an official visit.





This delegation reflects the contributions of the Indian diaspora to New Zealand, which is recognized as the third-largest ethnic group in the country and a vital source of skilled migrants and international students.





During his visit, Luxon expressed appreciation for the warm reception from the Indian government, calling it "incredibly generous and very welcoming."





He emphasised the potential for deepening bilateral relations, particularly in trade and economic cooperation. The discussions included plans for an India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) aimed at enhancing economic ties.





Luxon also acknowledged India's impressive growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating that both nations share a commitment to maintaining a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.





The two leaders reaffirmed their dedication to combating terrorism and violent extremism, citing past tragedies in both countries as a reminder of the need for vigilance against such threats.





ANI







