



In a significant milestone for India's defence manufacturing sector, Alpha Tocol Engineering Services, a private Indian company, handed over the first rear fuselage for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bangalore.





The ceremony was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who described the event as a testament to India's progress towards self-reliance in defence, known as Atmanirbhar, and the government's commitment to enhancing public-private partnerships.





Rajnath Singh commended HAL and the private sector for their collaborative efforts in strengthening the armed forces with cutting-edge technologies. He noted that HAL's integrated model is not only bolstering military strength but also opening new dimensions in manufacturing and research and development (R&D) by partnering with the private sector.





The HAL had placed orders with various Indian private companies such as L&T, Alpha Tocol Engineering Services, TATA Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), VEM Technologies and Lakshmi Machine Works (LMW) for supplying major modules for the 83 TEJAS MK-1A contract.





The rear fuselage, a key structural component supporting the aircraft's tail section, marks a significant step in integrating private industry into India's indigenous fighter jet program. HAL has already produced 12 TEJAS MK-1A rear fuselages and, with this private sector contribution, aims to enhance production capacity and meet additional delivery commitments for the Indian Air Force (IAF) from 2025-26 onwards.





The Defence Minister credited the bravery of air warriors and the indigenously manufactured equipment for the growing strength of the IAF. He expressed confidence that HAL and the private sector will continue to overcome challenges and strengthen the armed forces.





The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh and representatives from major private sector companies involved in the project.





