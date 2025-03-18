



Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight in welcoming New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to Delhi, describing it as a "matter of immense joy." Modi highlighted Luxon's youthful and dynamic leadership, noting that he would serve as the Chief Guest at the prestigious Raisina Dialogue.





During their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House, the two leaders engaged in extensive discussions on various sectors crucial to India-New Zealand relations, including trade, defence, and regional security.





Modi emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two nations in combating terrorism, referencing significant attacks in both countries as a shared concern.





He reiterated the commitment to work together against terrorism and illegal activities, particularly those affecting India. The discussions also touched on enhancing economic ties, with both leaders announcing the initiation of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) aimed at deeper economic integration.





In addition to security and economic cooperation, Modi and Luxon acknowledged the strong historical ties in sports and culture between India and New Zealand.





They agreed to celebrate 100 years of sports relations in 2026 and discussed collaboration in various fields such as education, agriculture, and climate change. Luxon's visit marks an important step towards strengthening bilateral ties, with both leaders expressing optimism for a fruitful partnership moving forward.





ANI







