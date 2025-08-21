

Over the past eleven years, India’s defence and internal security posture has undergone a significant transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government’s approach reflects a decisive shift from a reactive and import-dependent framework to one that emphasises clarity of purpose, proactive deterrence, technological foresight, and self-reliance.

Key developments in counter-terrorism operations, defence manufacturing, futuristic military strategies, and national resilience initiatives collectively illustrate this transformation.

A central theme of India’s evolving security doctrine is its uncompromising stance on terrorism. The government has articulated a “new normal” in dealing with cross-border terror, adopting decisive, firm, and clear responses.





This was most prominently demonstrated in Operation Sindoor in May 2025, when India launched precision drone and missile strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for civilian killings in Pahalgam. The operation eliminated over 100 terrorists, including individuals connected to high-profile attacks such as the IC814 hijacking and the Pulwama bombing.





Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes were effectively neutralised by India’s advanced counter-drone systems. Operation Sindoor not only underscored India’s expanding military capability but also set a precedent for the government’s policy of granting the armed forces “full freedom of action.”





In his 79th Independence Day speech, PM Modi firmly stated that India’s decisive response to terrorism would henceforth be the standard approach, declaring it “a new normal.”





Beyond counter-terrorism, the government has proactively prepared for long-term security challenges through futuristic programmes. The Sudarshan Chakra Mission, announced in 2025, embodies a strategic vision to anticipate and adapt to future warfare.





Its threefold objectives are: first, ensuring all defence research, development, and manufacturing take place indigenously; second, employing predictive technologies to anticipate the next generation of conflict scenarios; and third, developing precise, targeted systems capable of executing swift and effective counter-actions.





By 2035, the mission aims to provide an integrated and comprehensive national security shield, protecting both strategic and civilian assets. This initiative reflects India’s growing emphasis on technological superiority, strategic foresight, and reduced dependency on external suppliers.





India’s defence transformation has also been reinforced by massive growth in domestic defence production, consistent capacity-building reforms, and record investments. Defence spending rose from ₹2.53 lakh crore in 2013–14 to ₹6.81 lakh crore in 2025–26, highlighting an unwavering commitment to strengthening national security. In parallel, domestic defence production has seen unprecedented growth, scaling up to ₹1.50 lakh crore in 2024–25, more than triple the 2014–15 levels.





India has successfully transitioned from a major arms importer to an emerging global exporter, with defence exports multiplying thirty-four times in the last decade, reaching ₹23,622 crore by 2024–25. Today, Indian-manufactured fighter jets, missile systems, artillery, naval vessels, aircraft carriers, and warships are not only serving in the Indian Armed Forces but are also being exported to over 100 countries, including advanced nations such as the United States and France.





The government’s push for self-reliance is further supported by landmark initiatives such as the SRIJAN Portal, launched in 2020, which enables local industry partners to indigenise imported items, with over 46,798 items already listed for substitution.





Additionally, the phased implementation of Positive Indigenisation Lists by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), identifying 5,012 items across five tranches, is gradually banning imports of defence equipment, thereby bolstering domestic production and reducing external dependence. These steps highlight the consolidation of Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) as a bedrock principle of India’s national security.





This transformation in defence capabilities is complemented by broader national resilience efforts, including progress in internal stability, food and energy security, financial inclusion, and technological innovation.





It conveys the government’s recognition that modern security challenges are multidimensional, extending beyond traditional military threats to encompass non-traditional dimensions such as cyber warfare, economic stability, and resource security. The Modi government has consistently underlined that “national security is non-negotiable”, ensuring that policies for growth and self-reliance reinforce the defence ecosystem as well.





Taken together, the developments of the past decade reflect a tectonic shift in India’s security doctrine. This shift can be defined by three pillars: strength, demonstrated through decisive counter-terrorism responses; clarity, visible in the consistent articulation of a policy of deterrence toward Pakistan and other threats; and self-reliance, embodied by record-breaking indigenous production, growing defence exports, and technological innovation through missions like Sudarshan Chakra.





Importantly, this progress also underscores India’s rising stature as not only a major regional power but also a global security partner.





The government asserts that these steps are part of a broader trajectory toward Viksit Bharat (Developed India). By ensuring that India is secure at its borders, capable in its defence industry, and resilient to multidimensional threats, the national leadership has laid the foundation for a confident, modern, and globally influential India.





The transformational path between 2014 and 2025 is projected to continue into the next decade, further reinforcing India’s goal of becoming a technologically superior, militarily strong, and geopolitically decisive nation.





IDN (With ET News Report)







