



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised the importance of addressing critical technological challenges to ensure India's strength and security. Speaking at the inauguration of 'Vigyan Vaibhav-2025' in Hyderabad, part of the National Science Day celebrations, Singh highlighted the shift in warfare from hardware to software, underscoring the need for India to lead in transformative technologies like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, machine learning, and clean tech.





He urged the youth to inculcate a scientific temper and make the best use of the internationally competitive infrastructure being established in the country.





Singh also reiterated the government's commitment to harnessing modern technology for national security and praised the potential of India's youth in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047.





During his visit, Singh felicitated the team behind the successful flight trials of the Long-Range Hypersonic Anti-Ship Missile, which positioned India among a select group of nations with hypersonic missile capabilities.





He commended the scientists for their contributions to India's defence capabilities and encouraged them to continue integrating evolving technological advancements into their projects.





The event, themed 'Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science and Innovation for Viksit Bharat,' saw over 30,000 students participate and featured more than 200 exhibition stalls showcasing cutting-edge defence and aerospace technologies developed by DRDO and leading Indian industries.





Singh also touched upon the New Education Policy 2020, which aims to transform science education by promoting creativity and critical thinking, despite resistance from some states.





He emphasised the importance of education in preparing the new generation to face global challenges and contribute to India's technological advancements.





Agencies







