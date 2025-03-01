



The Indian Coast Guard Ship 'Sachet' embarked on a significant humanitarian mission by departing for Sudan on Friday, carrying a substantial cargo of over two tons of life-saving medicines.





This shipment includes crucial anti-cancer drugs, underscoring the importance of the mission in providing essential medical aid to Sudan.









Nearly two years have passed since the outbreak of conflict in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April 2023.

Over 25 million people across Sudan, South Sudan, and Chad are trapped in a spiral of deteriorating food security. including at least 17 million in Sudan. The war risks creating the world's largest hunger crisis, as per the World Food Program.





The Indian Coast Guard's initiative highlights the country's commitment to supporting global health needs, particularly in regions facing medical challenges.





The delivery of these medicines is expected to have a positive impact on the healthcare system in Sudan, addressing critical medical requirements and enhancing the well-being of its population.





Last month, India dispatched humanitarian assistance of 26 tons to Honduras in the wake of the recent Tropical storm SARA. The consignment comprised medical supplies and disaster relief material including surgical supplies, glucometers, oximeters, gloves, syringes and IV fluids, blankets, sleeping mats and hygiene kits.





This mission demonstrates India's role in international humanitarian efforts, showcasing its capacity to respond to global health crises effectively.





ANI







