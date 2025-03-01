



A recent meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House ended in a heated public spat, with Trump accusing Zelenskyy of not wanting to make peace.





The meeting, intended to finalise a minerals deal and discuss continued U.S. support for Ukraine's war effort against Russia, quickly turned contentious. Trump berated Zelenskyy, suggesting that Ukraine had taken U.S. support for granted and criticizing Zelenskyy for not showing gratitude for American aid.





Vice President JD Vance also confronted Zelenskyy, labelling his actions as "publicity tours" and accusing him of disrespecting the U.S. administration.





Trump warned Zelenskyy that Ukraine must either negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin or risk losing U.S. backing entirely, stating, "You're either going to make a deal, or we are out. If we're out, you'll fight it out. I don't think it's going to be pretty".





The meeting was abruptly cut short, and a planned press conference to announce the minerals deal was cancelled. Trump later took to social media to express his dissatisfaction, claiming that Zelenskyy was not serious about peace and had disrespected the U.S. in the Oval Office.





Zelenskyy responded by stating that such public disagreements are not beneficial for either side and emphasised Ukraine's readiness for peace, provided they are in a strong negotiating position.





He reiterated his demand for security guarantees to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine.





Despite the tense exchange, Zelenskyy expressed optimism that the relationship between the U.S. and Ukraine could be salvaged, highlighting the historical ties between the two nations.





The spat has raised concerns about the future of U.S. support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.





ANI







