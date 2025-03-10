



New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to visit India from March 16 to 20, 2025, at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be Luxon's first official visit to India in his current capacity as Prime Minister. During his trip, he will visit New Delhi and Mumbai before returning to Wellington on March 20.





In New Delhi, Luxon will hold talks with Prime Minister Modi on March 17, focusing on various aspects of India-New Zealand relations. Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary, and Luxon is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu on the same day.





Luxon will participate in the inaugural session of the 10th Raisina Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi as the Chief Guest and deliver the keynote address. This engagement is expected to provide a platform for him to share New Zealand's perspectives on global and regional challenges.





Following his engagements in New Delhi, Luxon will travel to Mumbai on March 19-20, where he will interact with Indian business leaders and representatives from various sectors. His discussions in Mumbai are likely to focus on strengthening economic ties, increasing trade and investment flows, and exploring potential partnerships in areas such as renewable energy and technology.





Luxon will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, business representatives, media personnel, and members of the Indian diaspora community in New Zealand.





The visit underscores the longstanding and enduring ties between India and New Zealand, reaffirming the commitment of both countries to further strengthen their bilateral relationship across all sectors and deepen people-to-people ties.





