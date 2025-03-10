



The sixth edition of the India-Japan joint military exercise, Dharma Guardian, concluded successfully on March 9, 2025, at the East Fuji Training Area in Japan. This exercise marked a significant milestone in bilateral defence cooperation, with troops participating at a company-strength level for the first time, enhancing the scale and complexity of the drills.





The exercise focused primarily on counter-terrorism operations in urban terrain and activities related to United Nations peacekeeping operations, including Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).





Troops from both nations engaged in tactical drills, exchanged operational expertise, and strengthened their operational readiness through a simulated joint counter-terrorism operation during the 72-hour validation phase.





The exercise underscored the deepening defence relationship between India and Japan, fostering greater cooperation and mutual understanding between their armed forces. It also provided a platform for cultural exchange, with activities such as a Yoga session and martial arts demonstrations.





The Dharma Guardian exercises are conducted alternately in India and Japan, reflecting the enhanced bilateral security and strategic cooperation between the two countries.





This cooperation is part of broader strategic engagements, including maritime exercises like JIMEX and air force exercises like Veer Guardian.





The success of Dharma Guardian highlights the growing commitment of both nations to regional peace and stability. It also demonstrates Japan's increasing engagement in regional security initiatives, despite constitutional limitations on offensive operations.





For India, these exercises offer opportunities to strengthen ties with key partners in the Indo-Pacific, showcasing its defence capabilities and initiatives like "Atmanirbhar Bharat".





Dharma Guardian reinforces the India-Japan relationship as a cornerstone of regional cooperation, fostering strong military-to-military ties.





ANI







