



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's recent visit to Ireland marked a significant step towards strengthening bilateral ties between India and Ireland. The visit, which took place from March 6 to 7, 2025, highlighted the priority both countries place on enhancing their diplomatic and economic relations.





During his trip, Jaishankar engaged in high-level discussions with key Irish officials, including President Michael D. Higgins and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Simon Harris.





The talks focused on expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, education, mobility, and emerging technologies like cybersecurity, AI, FinTech, and semiconductors.





A key outcome of the visit was the agreement to establish a Joint Economic Commission, which aims to boost trade, investment, and technology linkages between India and Ireland. Currently, bilateral trade between the two nations stands at approximately 16 billion euros (17.33 billion USD), with significant potential for growth.





The commission will facilitate greater coordination on global trade matters and pave the way for faster growth in trade and investment ties.





Jaishankar also emphasized the importance of cultural and people-to-people exchanges during his visit. He paid floral tributes to Rabindranath Tagore's statue in Dublin and interacted with the Indian community, acknowledging their contributions to Irish society.





He also participated in an academic discussion at University College Dublin, sharing India's perspective on global affairs with scholars and academicians.





The visit underscored the commitment of both India and Ireland to sustained engagement and further strengthening of bilateral ties, particularly within the context of Ireland's new government.





The establishment of a Joint Economic Commission and discussions on emerging sectors reflect a strategic push towards enhancing economic cooperation and fostering mutual growth and prosperity.





