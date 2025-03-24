



A major anti-terror operation was initiated on March 23, 2025, in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, following reports of militants engaging in a firefight in the forests near the Indo-Pakistan border.





The operation was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in collaboration with troops from the Rising Star Corps after receiving intelligence regarding the movement of militants in Sanyal village, close to the Hiranagar sector.





During the combing operation, security forces spotted a group of militants who took cover in the dense forest terrain. As they attempted to establish a multi-tier cordon around the area, the militants opened fire, prompting a gunfight.





Preliminary reports indicated that a girl sustained injuries during the exchange of fire, although police could not immediately confirm any casualties. There were also unverified reports suggesting that militants may have attempted to take civilians hostage during the incident.





The situation in Kathua has been tense, with increased militant activity observed over the past year, particularly with groups crossing into the Jammu region from Pakistan.





In response to this latest encounter, J&K Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat visited the area to assess operational tactics and ensure effective measures were being taken to track down the hiding militants.





Reinforcements were deployed to bolster security efforts as operations continued amid heightened vigilance along the border due to ongoing threats of infiltration by terrorists.





