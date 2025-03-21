



A Pakistani Army captain and at least 10 terrorists associated with a banned outfit were killed during a gunfight in Dera Ismail Khan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on March 21, 2025.





The operation, described as intelligence-based, was initiated following reports of terrorist presence in the area. Captain Hasnain Akhtar led his troops courageously during the intense exchange of fire, ultimately sacrificing his life.





The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) noted that the deceased terrorists were involved in multiple attacks against law enforcement agencies and the targeting of innocent civilians. In addition to the fatalities, significant amounts of weapons and ammunition were seized from the militants.





A sanitisation operation is currently ongoing in the area as security forces remain committed to eradicating terrorism, particularly in light of the increased attacks since the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan in 2021.





Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been notably affected by militant violence, reflecting a broader trend of rising insecurity in the region.





PTI







