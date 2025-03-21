



Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing defence and security cooperation, recognizing the critical need for collaborative efforts to tackle regional security challenges.





This commitment was articulated during a meeting between Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, coinciding with Sharif's four-day visit to the Kingdom.





The discussions involved key figures including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Army Chief General Asim Munir, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, emphasizing a unified approach towards bolstering bilateral ties.





Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the growing economic collaboration between their nations, highlighting Saudi Arabia's commitment to increasing investments in crucial sectors that are expected to significantly contribute to Pakistan's economic stability and growth.





They engaged in detailed discussions regarding the evolving geopolitical landscape and agreed to foster their shared vision for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.





Moreover, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman acknowledged the valuable contributions of the Pakistani community residing in Saudi Arabia and committed to improving measures for their welfare.





The discussions also stressed the importance of enhancing people-to-people connections, cultural exchanges, and educational cooperation.





Prime Minister Sharif described the meeting as productive, noting that it would elevate the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia partnership guided by mutual respect and shared interests, ultimately transforming it into a mutually beneficial economic partnership.





PTI







