



The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi celebrated its National Day on March 20, 2025, with a special Iftar event, marking a significant return to public gatherings after a four-year hiatus. Chargé d’Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich welcomed a diverse group of attendees, including dignitaries, diplomats, and members of the Pakistani community in India.





In his opening remarks, Warraich emphasised the importance of the holy month of Ramadan and highlighted shared cultural ties between Pakistan and India, such as a mutual love for cricket and cuisine. He noted that despite political disagreements, events like this foster camaraderie and understanding among the peoples of both nations.





The evening featured a lavish spread of traditional Pakistani dishes, including Kebabs, Biryani, Chaat, and desserts like Gajar ka Halwa, which delighted the guests. Many expressed their enthusiasm for the gathering, reminiscing about past experiences at similar events.





Warraich also called for peaceful coexistence and dialogue between India and Pakistan, suggesting that such gatherings could pave the way for improved relations.





This event not only celebrated Pakistan's National Day but also served as a platform for promoting goodwill and cultural exchange amidst ongoing regional tensions.





