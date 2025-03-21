



Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) has firmly rejected India's recent claims regarding the Kashmir dispute, asserting that India has "no right" to blame the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for its resolutions on the matter.





This statement came in response to remarks made by India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, who suggested that the resolution of the Kashmir issue hinges on the return of what he termed the "stolen part of Kashmir" currently under Pakistani control.





The FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, characterised these assertions as "baseless" and emphasised that the Kashmir dispute is internationally recognised and must be resolved in accordance with UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.





The spokesperson for the Pakistani FO highlighted that India's unilateral actions, particularly following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, do not change the status of Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory.





They reiterated that true peace in South Asia can only be achieved through dialogue and adherence to international law, particularly regarding the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people.





Indian Involvement In Jaffar Express Attack



Questioned about reports of Indian involvement in last week’s Jaffar Express train attack in Balochistan’s Bolan district Pakistani spokesperson, Shafqat Ali Khan, publicly accused India of involvement in the attack, which occurred on March 11, 2025.

During a press briefing, Khan asserted that "Indian involvement is clear," claiming that India has a history of engaging in terrorism within Pakistan and attempting to destabilize the broader South Asian region. He further alleged that India is orchestrating a "global assassination campaign" and emphasized that their role in fostering terrorism is evident to Pakistan.

The Jaffar Express attack, attributed to the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), resulted in the deaths of 21 passengers and four paramilitary soldiers, with a total of 64 fatalities including all militants involved. Following the attack, Pakistani security forces eliminated all 33 terrorists on March 12. Khan noted that India has not condemned this incident, which he highlighted as a significant point in their accusations against New Delhi.

Khan reiterated Pakistan's stance that India's actions are not just limited to terrorism within its borders but extend to destabilising Balochistan specifically. He indicated that Pakistan's embassies are actively working to raise awareness about these issues on international platforms. In response, India's Ministry of External Affairs dismissed these allegations as baseless and urged Pakistan to address its own internal challenges rather than shifting blame onto others.





In summary, the Pakistani FO also called on India to abandon its provocative rhetoric and engage in meaningful discussions aimed at a just resolution of the conflict, underscoring that any electoral processes conducted under Indian law cannot substitute for a legitimate plebiscite as mandated by UNSC resolutions.





