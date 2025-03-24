



Pakistan's police have filed terrorism charges against Mahrang Baloch, a prominent human rights leader and chief organizer of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), along with approximately 150 others. The charges stem from an incident at Civil Hospital Quetta, where BYC members allegedly seized the bodies of five individuals killed in a recent train accident.





The FIR, registered on March 22 at Sariab Police Station, includes serious allegations such as terrorism, murder, incitement to violence, and promoting racial hatred under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).





The situation escalated during a protest led by Baloch and her supporters, demanding the release of detained members of their group. Following a pre-dawn raid by police on March 23, at least three protesters were reported dead, with both sides blaming each other for the violence. Mahrang Baloch and 17 others were arrested during this crackdown and are currently held in Quetta District Jail under public order laws.





In addition to the main FIR against Baloch and other BYC leaders, separate FIRs have been registered for various incidents involving BYC supporters, including storming the hospital morgue and blocking roads while chanting anti-state slogans. These actions have led to widespread protests across Balochistan, with demonstrators expressing their outrage over Baloch's arrest and the treatment of their community.





The crackdown has also resulted in internet services being suspended in Quetta for several days, further complicating communication for residents amid ongoing unrest.





