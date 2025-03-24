



China is intensifying its military capabilities under the leadership of Chairman Xi Jinping, focusing on both loyalty within the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and advanced technological developments. A recent revelation highlights a deep-sea device capable of severing undersea communication cables, a critical infrastructure for global connectivity.





This device, developed by the state-owned China Ship Scientific Research Centre, can operate at depths of up to 4 kilometres—twice the depth of current subsea cable systems—and cut through steel, rubber, and polymer sheaths. Although officially described as a tool for civilian purposes like salvage and seabed mining, its dual-use potential for military applications is evident.





The timing of this announcement coincides with incidents involving Chinese-linked vessels allegedly tampering with submarine cables near Taiwan. For instance, in February 2025, Taiwan's Coast Guard detained the Togolese-flagged cargo vessel Hong Tai 58, crewed by Chinese sailors, for damaging a cable connecting Taiwan to the Penghu Islands.





Similar disruptions occurred earlier in 2023, targeting cables linking Taiwan's mainland to the Matsu Islands. These actions align with China's "grey zone" tactics aimed at pressuring Taiwan without direct military confrontation. Taiwan has responded by attempting to bolster its communications network against such provocations.





The strategic implications of this cable-cutting technology are significant. It could be deployed near critical choke-points like Guam—a key component of the U.S.'s Second Island Chain defence strategy—potentially destabilizing global communications during geopolitical crises. This capability aligns with broader efforts by China to isolate Taiwan in the event of hostilities, such as a naval blockade or invasion.





This development is part of a broader pattern of Chinese military advancements designed to project power and prepare for potential conflict scenarios, particularly concerning Taiwan. By combining technological innovation with aggressive tactics, China continues to challenge regional stability and global norms.





China's military capabilities have raised concerns regarding a potential invasion of Taiwan. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) is focusing on strategies that could effectively isolate Taiwan from global communications and support, particularly through the development of advanced military technologies.





One significant innovation is a series of self-propelled landing barges, or bridge-barges, designed to facilitate rapid movement of military vehicles and supplies from ships to shore. These floating pier systems were identified in satellite images from January 2025 and are believed to be specifically engineered for a Taiwan invasion scenario. Professor Andrew Erickson from the US Naval War College emphasised that these bridge-barges reflect China's serious intent to control Taiwan by any means necessary.





The bridge-barges can create extensive causeways, allowing multiple ships to dock simultaneously and offload vehicles directly onto the shore. This capability is reminiscent of the Mulberry Harbors used during World War II but tailored for modern amphibious operations. The vessels can extend inland, overcoming challenging beach terrains and ensuring a swift deployment of follow-on forces after an initial landing.





Erickson noted that these barges, named Shuiqiao-185, Shuiqiao-135, and Shuiqiao-110 based on their lengths, are not versatile platforms like aircraft carriers but are dedicated to landing large volumes of military equipment. Their unique design means they are not intended for humanitarian missions; rather, they are aimed at enhancing China's military readiness for a potential conflict over Taiwan.





The introduction of these bridge-barges poses new challenges for Taiwanese defence planners. With only about a dozen feasible landing sites around Taiwan due to geographic constraints, the PLA's new capabilities could expand the number of potential invasion points. This would complicate Taiwan's defence strategy, requiring the military to bolster its presence across multiple locations.





A recent report from the US Naval War College highlighted that these developments align with Xi Jinping's goal for the PLA to possess the capabilities necessary for a large-scale invasion of Taiwan by 2027. However, while these landing barges address critical logistical needs, they may also introduce challenges related to moving equipment in contested environments.





The report cautioned that Taiwan's mountainous terrain could limit viable routes for PLA forces once they land, potentially leading to bottlenecks similar to those experienced by Russian forces during their invasion of Ukraine. As the PLA continues testing these bridge-barges, their operational readiness remains uncertain, but their existence signals a significant shift in China's military planning regarding Taiwan.





The implications of a successful takeover of Taiwan would be profound for the balance of power between China and the United States. Such an event would highlight a perceived decline in U.S. influence, suggesting that even its nuclear capabilities may not deter Chinese ambitions. This shift would alter geopolitical calculations across Asia and beyond, signalling that the U.S. is an unreliable ally and reinforcing the notion that resistance to China is futile. Consequently, this scenario could mark the end of U.S. dominance as a global power, aligning with China's aspirations to reshape international dynamics in its favour.





ANI







