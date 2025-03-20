



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Thailand from April 2 to 4, 2025, to attend the sixth BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Summit in Bangkok. This upcoming summit marks Modi's second visit to Thailand, following his participation in the ASEAN Summits in 2019.





The summit aims to foster regional cooperation among the seven member states of BIMSTEC: India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. Under Thailand's chairmanship, the summit will focus on achieving a "Prosperous, Resilient, and Open" region by 2030, encapsulated in the BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 2030.





Key deliverables expected from the summit include the Report of the Eminent Persons' Group on the Future Direction of BIMSTEC and the BIMSTEC Summit Declaration.





The discussions will cover various areas such as security cooperation, disaster management, trade and economic development, and energy security. The region represented by BIMSTEC is significant not only demographically—encompassing over 1.7 billion people—but also economically, with a combined GDP of approximately USD 4.7 trillion.





The summit is particularly noteworthy as it follows a period of political instability in Thailand that previously delayed the event. Additionally, there is anticipation regarding potential bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, particularly between Modi and Bangladesh's interim government leader Muhammad Yunus, amidst recent tensions between India and Bangladesh following a change in leadership there.





The summit represents an important opportunity for India to strengthen its ties within Southeast Asia and enhance regional cooperation through BIMSTEC initiatives.





