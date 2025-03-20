



The Indian Army and Air Force are set to discuss a significant deal for approximately 250 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, valued at around ₹20,000 Crores, in an upcoming meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) scheduled for 20-Mar-2025.





This meeting will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and will include key military leaders and senior officials. The BrahMos missile, named after the rivers Brahmaputra and Moscow, has a range of 300 km and was developed through a collaboration between India and Russia nearly three decades ago.





The Indian Army is expected to receive a larger share of these missiles compared to the Air Force. The DAC will also address other important topics, including the refit of a submarine and the acquisition of ship-launched torpedoes and anti-aircraft missiles. In recent years, India has emphasized self-reliance in defence procurement, favouring deals with significant Indian content.





Notably, India has also begun exporting BrahMos missiles, with recent sales to the Philippines marking a milestone in its defence export strategy.





This deal not only aims to enhance India's military capabilities but also positions it as a competitive player in the global defence market.





