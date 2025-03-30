



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Nagpur, where he is set to witness the unveiling of the Nagastra-3 kamikaze drone system, developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited. This advanced drone is capable of striking targets at a distance of up to 100 km and boasts an endurance exceeding five hours.





During his visit, PM Modi will also inaugurate a Loitering Munition Testing Range and a runway facility for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) at the Solar facility. The newly constructed airstrip measures 1250 meters long and 25 meters wide, designed specifically for testing UAVs and loitering munitions, including the Nagastra series.





In addition to the drone system, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, an eye institute that aims to provide comprehensive ophthalmic services. This centre will include various specialized departments and facilities for eye care.





The Prime Minister's visit is significant not only for its focus on advancing indigenous military technology but also for its coinciding with cultural observances, as he paid homage at the Smruti Mandir of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on the occasion of Varsha Pratipada, marking the Hindu New Year.





