



India has taken decisive action to address the ongoing serviceability issues with its ageing Ilyushin IL-78MKI aerial refuelling fleet by securing contracts to lease tanker aircraft from both the French Air Force and the private military contractor Metrea. These agreements represent a significant shift in India's approach to maintaining critical aerial refuelling capabilities while pursuing a long-term solution to its tanker requirements.





The IL-78MKI Challenge: A History of Serviceability Issues





The Indian Air Force (IAF) inducted six IL-78MKI aerial refuelling aircraft in 2003, establishing No. 78 Squadron at Air Force Station Agra. These aircraft, which are essentially IL-76 airframes modified with an Israeli probe and drogue refuelling system, quickly became operational and began training missions with Su-30, Mirage, and Jaguar fighters. This capability significantly extended the operational range of India's fighter fleet, providing strategic advantages for both defensive and offensive operations.





However, the IL-78MKI fleet has been plagued by persistent maintenance and serviceability challenges since its induction. Availability rates have consistently fallen below 50%, far short of the IAF's desired benchmark of 70%. These limitations have severely constrained the IAF's operational flexibility, particularly during periods of heightened tensions along the Line of Actual Control with China and for sustained missions over the Indian Ocean Region.





The serviceability issues stem from various factors, including difficulties in sourcing spare parts, limited manufacturer support, and problems with the aircraft's refuelling systems. These challenges have prompted the IAF to pursue alternative solutions through multiple procurement attempts over the years, all of which failed to materialize due to complex acquisition processes and cost concerns.





Recent Leasing Initiatives: A Two-Pronged Approach





KC-135 From Metrea Management





On March 28, 2025, the Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Metrea Management for the wet leasing of one Flight Refuelling Aircraft (FRA), specifically a KC-135 Stratotanker. Under this arrangement, Metrea will provide not only the aircraft but also the crew and maintenance support—the first such wet lease for the IAF. The company is expected to deliver the aircraft within six months.





This KC-135 will primarily support air-to-air refuelling training for pilots of both the IAF and the Indian Navy. The wet lease format allows India to rapidly acquire this capability without the complex process of integrating a new aircraft type into its inventory through direct acquisition.





A330 MRTT From The French Air Force





Complementing the KC-135 lease, the IAF has secured approval to lease one Airbus A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) from the French Air Force for a period of three years. This strategic decision serves dual purposes: alleviating pressure on the ageing IL-78MKI fleet and providing the IAF with valuable operational experience on the A330 MRTT platform.





The A330 MRTT has long been the IAF's preferred choice for its future tanker fleet, but previous procurement attempts have been stalled by the Ministry of Defence due to high acquisition costs. The lease arrangement allows the IAF to gain familiarity with the platform while bypassing the immediate financial burden of direct purchase.





Strategic Implications For India's Military Capabilities





Enhancing Operational Reach And Flexibility





The introduction of leased tankers represents a significant enhancement to India's aerial refuelling capabilities. While two leased tankers cannot fully replace the operational capacity of six IL-78MKIs, they will ease the burden on the existing fleet, potentially allowing for improved maintenance schedules that could enhance overall availability rates.





Both the KC-135 and A330 MRTT offer capabilities not available with the IL-78MKI fleet, particularly the ability to refuel aircraft using the boom system rather than just the probe and drogue method. This expansion of capabilities is particularly relevant for India's P-8I Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, which use the boom refuelling system and have previously been unable to benefit from India's aerial refuelling capabilities.





Maritime Domain Awareness And Regional Security





The enhanced aerial refuelling capacity directly supports India's strategic objectives in the Indian Ocean Region, where maritime domain awareness is increasingly crucial. With extended-range capabilities for its P-8I fleet, India can better monitor regional naval activities, including those of China, and address security challenges such as piracy that threaten vital shipping lanes.





Integration With India's Broader Defence Modernisation





A Surge in Defence Contracting





The tanker leasing agreements are part of a broader acceleration in India's defence procurement. As of March 2025, the Ministry of Defence has signed 193 contracts during the 2024-25 fiscal year, with an overall value exceeding ₹2,09,050 crore—the highest ever and nearly double the previous record. Notably, 177 of these contracts (92%) have been with domestic industry, valued at ₹1,68,922 crore (81%), reflecting India's push for greater self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Complementary Capabilities





On the same day as the Metrea KC-135 lease announcement, the Ministry of Defence also signed contracts with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) worth ₹62,700 crore, with 66 destined for the IAF and 90 for the Indian Army. These parallel acquisitions highlight India's comprehensive approach to military modernization across multiple domains.





Long-Term Solutions And Future Prospects





The Path To Permanent Tanker Acquisition





The leasing arrangements appear to be interim measures while India finalizes its long-term aerial refuelling strategy. The IAF has consistently favoured the A330 MRTT platform, and the current lease may serve as an extended evaluation period before a potential purchase decision.





In addition to the A330 MRTT option, India has explored alternative solutions. In 2022, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited signed a memorandum of understanding with Israel Aerospace Industries for the conversion of Boeing 767 aircraft into refuelling platforms, indicating that multiple options remain on the table for India's future tanker fleet.





The Naval Dimension





Beyond the air force requirements, the Indian Navy has also recognized the importance of refuelling capabilities for extending its operational reach. In December 2024, the Navy issued a Request for Proposal to lease one Product Tanker for a duration of two years and six months specifically for refuelling Indian Naval ships while underway. This tanker would undergo modifications at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, including the installation of stern fuelling gear for astern refuelling operations and naval communication equipment.





Conclusion





India's decision to lease aerial refuelling tankers represents a pragmatic approach to addressing immediate capability gaps while avoiding the financial and procedural complexities of direct procurement. These arrangements provide needed capabilities in the short term while potentially informing longer-term acquisition decisions.





As India continues to expand its military capabilities and regional presence, effective aerial refuelling will remain a critical force multiplier, enabling extended operations across India's areas of strategic interest. The experience gained from operating these leased tankers will likely shape India's future procurement strategy, potentially leading to a more robust and reliable aerial refuelling fleet that better meets the country's growing strategic requirements.





IDN







