Amid heightened tensions along the Himalayan frontier with China, the Indian armed forces plan to acquire 1,000 helicopters of various types over the next decade to enhance rapid deployment capabilities during crises. This ambitious procurement includes light combat, utility, and medium-weight helicopters, aimed at replacing ageing fleets and meeting operational demands.





The Ministry of Defence has signed a ₹62,700 crore contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for 156 Light Combat Helicopters 'Prachand'. Deliveries are slated to begin in 2028 and conclude by 2033.





LCHs are powered by the Shakti engine, enabling operations at altitudes up to 21,500 feet, crucial for Himalayan combat scenarios. The only attack gunship that is capable of operating at such high altitudes.





A requirement for 484 Light Utility Helicopters (LUH) has been identified to replace ageing Cheetah and Chetak fleets (259 for the Army, 125 for the Air Force, and 100 for the Navy).





HAL has developed six LUHs equipped with advanced systems like a glass cockpit and health monitoring systems. These helicopters are undergoing final certifications.





HAL is developing the Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) as a 13-ton medium-weight helicopter to replace Russian Mi-17s. The IMRH will have military and naval variants, with its first flight planned for 2027 and induction by 2028.





HAL has partnered with Safran for the development of high-power engines named ‘Aravalli’ for the IMRH.





The Indian Air Force currently operates 22 Apache AH-64E attack helicopters and 15 Boeing CH-47F Chinooks for heavy-lift missions. However, older Mi-25 and Mi-35 helicopters from Russia are nearing obsolescence.





These acquisitions are critical for India’s defence preparedness against China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), where mobility and high-altitude capabilities are essential. HAL’s efforts in indigenous production aim to bolster self-reliance in military aviation while opening export opportunities. However, timely execution remains a challenge as India requires approximately 100 helicopters annually to meet its goals.





To meet the demand for 1,000 helicopters over the next decade, several technological advancements are envisaged by HAL:





Integration of state-of-the-art avionics systems is crucial for enhancing navigation, communication, and operational efficiency. This includes adopting active electronically scanned array radar systems for improved surveillance capabilities in combat helicopters.





Development of fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly engines is vital. Innovations such as Honeywell's HTS900 turboshaft engine focus on increasing power output while reducing fuel consumption, which can significantly lower operational costs. The implementation of full authority digital engine control (FADEC) systems will also streamline maintenance and operational management.





Utilising advanced materials to reduce the overall weight of helicopters will improve fuel efficiency and performance. Efforts to decrease engine weight by 10-15% can lead to substantial operational savings and enhanced agility in various missions.





Implementing modular designs allows for easier upgrades and customisation of helicopters based on specific mission requirements. This flexibility can enhance the operational lifespan and adaptability of the fleet.





Advancements in safety technologies, such as improved health monitoring systems and automated flight controls, are necessary to ensure the reliability and safety of helicopter operations, particularly in challenging environments like high altitudes.





Adopting advanced manufacturing techniques, such as additive manufacturing (3D printing), can accelerate the production process, allowing HAL to meet delivery timelines more effectively.





By focusing on these technological advancements, HAL should be able to enhance its capabilities to produce a diverse range of helicopters that meet both military market demands.





