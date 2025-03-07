



Russia has launched a significant missile and drone attack on Ukraine, targeting critical energy and gas infrastructure across the country.





This assault comes shortly after the United States announced it would suspend military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine. The attack involved 67 missiles and 194 drones, with Ukraine managing to intercept or disable a majority of the drones but only destroying 35 of the missiles.





The Ukrainian Air Force noted that ten additional missiles failed to reach their intended targets.





The U.S. decision to halt military assistance has raised concerns that Ukraine's defences may be weakened, particularly as Russia appears to be increasing its use of drones and missiles. Ukraine relies heavily on U.S. intelligence for early warnings and defence strategies, which could now be compromised.





Despite these challenges, Ukraine's air defences were bolstered by the participation of French Mirage-2000 fighter jets alongside F-16sfor the first time in defending against the attack.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has renewed calls for a limited ceasefire, emphasizing the need to halt aerial and naval attacks to pave the way for peace negotiations.





The attack has caused significant damage and injuries across Ukraine, with reports of casualties and infrastructure damage in several regions.





The situation highlights the escalating tensions and the challenges faced by Ukraine in the face of reduced U.S. support and intensified Russian aggression.





