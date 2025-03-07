



The ongoing chaos in Bangladesh poses significant risks for India, particularly concerning terrorist groups and illegal immigrants. Following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has experienced a breakdown in law and order, leading to sectarian violence against minorities, including Hindus, who have traditionally been supporters of the Awami League.





This instability has emboldened Islamist radical groups, straining India-Bangladesh relations due to the caretaker government's anti-India stance.





The situation in Bangladesh has also heightened concerns in India about the potential for increased infiltration by extremist groups and illegal migrants. Historically, Bangladesh has been a source of undocumented migration to India, driven by economic factors, cultural affinities, and political instability.





The current unrest may provide an opportunity for extremist forces to expand their influence, potentially destabilizing India's north-eastern states.





Furthermore, India is wary of China's potential to exploit Bangladesh's political turmoil to expand its influence in South Asia. Under Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh maintained a balance between India and China, but the new government's stance is uncertain.





India's strategic interests require ensuring that Bangladesh does not become a hub for anti-India activities, which could compromise regional security and economic stability.





Recently, India expressed concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Bangladesh, exacerbated by the release of violent extremists. The Indian government emphasised the need for Bangladesh to protect its minorities and maintain stability through democratic means.





As Bangladesh's crisis deepens, India must navigate these challenges to safeguard its security and economic interests in the region.





News18 Report







