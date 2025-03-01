



Skyroot Aerospace's Raman-2 engine, named after Sir C.V. Raman, has achieved significant milestones in its development. This regeneratively cooled engine, manufactured using additive manufacturing techniques, utilises Mono Methyl Hydrazine and Nitrogen Tetroxide as hypergolic propellants.





It is designed to generate 820 Newton (Sea Level) and 1,460 Newton (Vacuum) thrust, with a nominal chamber pressure of 8.5 bar absolute.





The Raman-2 engine was successfully tested at ISRO's Liquid Thruster Test Facility (LTTF) in Mahendragiri. The test demonstrated the engine's performance in start transient, steady state, and shut-off phases.





Following multiple short-duration burns, the 3D-printed engine has completed a full-duration burn, marking a crucial step towards its readiness for space missions.





Skyroot intends to integrate the Raman-2 engine into the fourth stage of its launch vehicle, Vikram-I, which is part of the company's mission to make spaceflight more accessible and affordable.





Skyroot Aerospace is working towards making space travel regular, reliable, and affordable, and the successful testing of the Raman-2 engine is a significant step in this direction.





SkyRoot Source







