



A violent clash at the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura's Sepahijala district resulted in injuries to a Border Security Force (BSF) Jawan and a Bangladeshi intruder.





The incident occurred when a group of 20-25 Bangladeshi nationals, allegedly involved in smuggling activities with Indian accomplices, crossed into Indian territory near Border Pillar 2050/7-S. Despite being cautioned by a BSF patrolling team, the intruders launched a violent attack on the security personnel.





The situation escalated further as the intruders attempted to snatch weapons from the BSF personnel, prompting a Jawan to fire a non-lethal round from a Pump Action Gun (PAG) in self-defence, which injured one of the Bangladeshi nationals.





Both the injured BSF Jawan and the Bangladeshi intruder were immediately evacuated for medical treatment and are currently undergoing care at nearby hospitals. Their condition is reported to be stable. However, there are conflicting reports regarding the outcome for the Bangladeshi nationals involved. Some sources indicate that one Bangladeshi national was injured and hospitalized, while others report that a Bangladeshi smuggler was killed in the incident.





The clash highlights ongoing challenges related to smuggling and border security along the Indo-Bangladesh border. Authorities have initiated investigations to identify and take action against those involved in the border intrusion.





In a separate incident, Mumbai Police apprehended 16 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal entry during a large-scale operation across several areas in Maharashtra.





ANI







